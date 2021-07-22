California State Teachers Retirement System Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after buying an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after buying an additional 444,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.65 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

