California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Cognex worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 664,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cognex by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

