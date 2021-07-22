California State Teachers Retirement System Has $26.26 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Bio-Techne worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $463.14 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $469.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.