California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

