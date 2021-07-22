California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $26.12 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,956,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

