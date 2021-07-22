California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Mohawk Industries worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $192.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.10. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

