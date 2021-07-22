California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,218 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of MongoDB worth $25,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in MongoDB by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total value of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,670 shares in the company, valued at $413,894,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,376 shares of company stock worth $77,895,539. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.16 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.