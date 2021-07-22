California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,252 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $23,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $663.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $623.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

