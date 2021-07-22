California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,977 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $22,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

