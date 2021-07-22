California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 67,891 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $23,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.