California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,087 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Signature Bank worth $22,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $240.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.31.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

