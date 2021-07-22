California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,263 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of UDR worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 727.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In related news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $55.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.