California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Loews worth $23,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

