California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,071 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of StoneCo worth $22,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $54.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

