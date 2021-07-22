California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 448 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,961.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,397,380 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL opened at $385.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.13 and a 52 week high of $386.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

