California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,258 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Crown worth $22,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $101.78 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

