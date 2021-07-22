Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of Cambium Networks worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 78,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMBM opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

