Camden Property Trust (CPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPT stock opened at $146.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $147.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

