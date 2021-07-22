Canaccord Genuity Trims Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Target Price to C$38.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$23.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.5793631 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

