Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,118,344 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 145.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,344 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of PepsiCo worth $266,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after purchasing an additional 477,978 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after buying an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.17. 149,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,094. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

