Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,174,177 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $263,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $293.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

