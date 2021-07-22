Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,251,061 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,801,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251,061 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $248,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 637.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 370,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 320,339 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.99. 81,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

