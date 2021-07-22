Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 127,050 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.41% of Digital Realty Trust worth $559,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.