Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 2,423,734 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 3.16% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $277,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 15,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.