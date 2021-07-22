Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,824,559 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 803.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $240,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 164,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. Dempze Nancy E bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,740,000 after buying an additional 383,967 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 552,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,239,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

