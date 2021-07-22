Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,906 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Booking worth $285,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,453.04.

BKNG stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,192.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,253.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,604. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.