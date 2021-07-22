Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 751,769 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 751,769 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $265,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,468,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,163,000 after buying an additional 93,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

BMY stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $67.76. 329,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,426,854. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.