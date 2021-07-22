Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 942,534 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $245,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 350,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

