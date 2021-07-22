Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 70,127,353 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,127,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,022,000. Petco Health and Wellness accounts for approximately 2.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 30.97% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,587,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,325,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 10,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

