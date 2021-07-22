Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.47 Billion Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Facebook worth $1,471,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.93. 490,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.86. The firm has a market cap of $989.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock valued at $814,534,268 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

