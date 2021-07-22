Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.85 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,186,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,079,003 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.4% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.52% of Mastercard worth $1,846,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $38,309,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 309,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.16. 62,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.70. The firm has a market cap of $375.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total value of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.