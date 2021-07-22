Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $255.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3,553.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.17% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $255,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $363.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,997,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $251.32 and a 12-month high of $365.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.