Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $281.05 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.50% of Illumina worth $281,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $483.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,607. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.89.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

