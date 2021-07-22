Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $595.05 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 298,701 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.90% of Palo Alto Networks worth $595,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.73.

PANW traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.59. 17,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,239. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.