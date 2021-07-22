Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $831.60 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 168.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,373 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $831,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,657.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,300. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,495.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.