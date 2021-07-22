Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,372,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,234 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.65% of Linde worth $944,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 237.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 418,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,310,000 after acquiring an additional 294,694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 309,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Linde by 10.0% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.45. 15,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,056. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.09.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.