Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 2,060,800 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.00% of Trip.com Group worth $238,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

