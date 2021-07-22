Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 558,445 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,445 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Abbott Laboratories worth $259,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.77. 230,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.00 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

