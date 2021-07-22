Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 251,506 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 251,506 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.59% of Union Pacific worth $865,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,206,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.64. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

