Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 717,332 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717,332 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.38% of Baidu worth $276,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $178.00. The company had a trading volume of 113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

