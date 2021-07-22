Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 717,332 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 717,332 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.38% of Baidu worth $276,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BIDU stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $178.00. The company had a trading volume of 113,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,383. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.63. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
