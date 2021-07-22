Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 90,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

