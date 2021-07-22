Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4827 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.93. 1,570,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.31. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

