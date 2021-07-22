Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$152.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$152.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR opened at C$131.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$131.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.