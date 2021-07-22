Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,244 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.34.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

