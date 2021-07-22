Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.68 and last traded at $11.59. 67,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,236,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

