Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.29

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 20057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02.
Capgemini Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
