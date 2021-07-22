Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 34.57 ($0.45). Capita shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44), with a volume of 4,372,183 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPI. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Get Capita alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.65 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Insiders have bought 331,801 shares of company stock valued at $13,130,825 in the last ninety days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.