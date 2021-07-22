Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 47.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 359,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 115,788 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sanmina by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

