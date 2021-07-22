Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 14,624 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $266.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.21. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $266.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

