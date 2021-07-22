Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

